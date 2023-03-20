Queens Village assemblyman makes crash landing

Shortly after attending a Laurelton rally about maintaining one-to-two family homes in Southeast Queens, Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) made an emergency landing in a small plane on Long Island.
Vanel told ABC7 News that the incident occurred at 2:15 p.m. March 17 when he was practicing new flight maneuvers with an unnamed friend.
The emergency landing on the beach at Shoreham, Suffolk County, was a result of engine failure, according to a Twitter post made by the assemblyman at approximately 7:30 p.m. It was caught on video by Caelyn Canace, who was making a TikTok video.
After the hard landing of the single-engine Beechcraft plane, which took off from Brookhaven Airport at around 2 p.m., the assemblyman was back at his office with only a cut on his chin, according to CBS News. He told the news outlet that he initially panicked, but his emergency training kicked in.
“Find the best place to land, communicate and then exit,” he told CBS.
Vanel thanked the Federal Aviation Administration on providing him the tools on how to respond during such a scenario in the post.
“As per my training, I landed the airplane at the nearest safe location, while attempting to minimize damage to persons or property,” said the post. “I am thankful that I was able to walk away without injury. The FAA’s training on emergency procedures works. For all my fellow pilots, follow the emergency procedures — it will save your life.”
The FAA is investigating the crash, according to ABC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.