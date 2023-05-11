After three long years, Queens Taste is back to highlight several of the great cuisines that the borough has to offer at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, on May 16, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Organized by the Queens Economic Development Corp., the event is estimated to draw in more than 500 people and has approximately 30 food and beverage purveyors, who either live or work in the World’s Borough, as of Monday.
Elena Barcenes, owner of El Rincon Salvadoreno, told the Chronicle that she will bring a food staple of El Salvador, and a drink commonly made throughout Latin America, for Queens Taste.
“For me, its an honor to be able to represent my restaurant,” Barcenes said.
The restaurateur plans to bring pupusas next Tuesday.
“It’s padded and made out of corn,” she said. “Pupusas are filled with different ingredients.”
Sometimes it is filled with cheese, pork, pork and cheese, cheese and beans, or loroco and cheese, and salsa and pickled curtido (pickled cabbage), she added.
Barcenes is also looking forward to making horchata.
“It’s a drink made of peanuts roasted with cinnamon,” she said.
Fefe Anggono, owner of Taste of Surabaya in Flushing, told the Chronicle via email, that she is excited to be a part of the event.
The Taste of Surabaya, an Indonesian catering business that specializes in food from Lombok Island, a surf spot from the Southeast Asian country, will offer guests nasi kuning with oseng tempe buncis (a yellow rice platter with sautéed fermented soy and string beans), Anggono said.
The other vendors expected to participate in Queens Taste include Althea’s Tropical Delights in Brookville; Applebee’s Grill + Bar; Arepalicious in Ozone Park; de Mole in Woodside; F. Ottomanelli Burgers and Belgian Fries in Woodside; Julia’s Kountry Kitchen in Rosedale; Hello Bangladesh in Astoria; London Lennie’s in Middle Village; Mum’s Kitchen in St. Albans; Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven; Pa-Nash in Rosedale; Schmidt’s Candy in Jamaica; SingleCut Beersmiths in Ditmars Steinway; Zaab Zaab Isaan Thai in Elmhurst and Zhego: Taste of Bhutan in Woodside.
People interested in attending Queens Taste, which is located at 47-01 111 St. in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, can get tickets for $125 (two for $200) at eventbrite.com.
The QEDC is a nonprofit, and the tickets are partially tax deductible, according to the organization.
— Naeisha Rose
