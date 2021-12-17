Three Queens Library locations will participate in a citywide series of pediatric Covid vaccinations on select Saturdays beginning Dec. 18 and running through Feb. 19.
The free shots will be offered by the NYC Test & Trace Corps.
The shots will be available for children ages 5 to 11 during each library’s regular business hours, with a break from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in each session.
The Laurelton Library, located at 134-26 225 St., will offer shots from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 18, Jan. 8, Jan. 15 and Jan. 22.
The East Elmhurst Library, at 95-06 Astoria Blvd., will have shots from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29, Feb. 5, Feb. 12 and Feb. 19.
The Peninsula Library, a 92-25 Rockaway Beach Blvd. in Rockaway Beach, will offer shots from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 18, Jan. 8, Jan. 15 and Jan. 22.
All three library branches are wheelchair-accessible.
Further information on vaccinations for children and teenagers is available online from the state at on.ny.gov/30BlDjw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.