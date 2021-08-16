Over the weekend, the Caribbean country Haiti continued to face more struggles, but instead of a political assassination rocking the nation, it was a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which had aftershocks that were felt in the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Turks and Caicos and minor outlying islands in the United States.
A Queens-based Haitian American organization and political leader are working to find ways to help the beleaguered island nation.
“At this moment we are saddened about what happened,” said a spokesman for the Haitian Americans United for Progress. “We hope to get something out soon.”
Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), who is of Haitian descent, is partnering with other elected officials to coordinate a donation drive as part of the relief effort for Haiti.
“We are grateful for the well-wishes and support from all that have reached out,” said Vanel. “Unfortunately in New York, we are no strangers to natural disaster.”
Both HAUP and Vanel are in the planning stages of their relief work.
The earthquake comes a little over a month after the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was shot 12 times in what appears to be an alleged conspiracy involving 30 people from the U.S., Colombia and Haiti who wanted to take over to lead the island country, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Haiti previously had earthquakes on Oct. 7, 2018 and Jan. 12, 2010, the latter of which had upwards of 100,000 to 316,000 fatalities and 300,000 injuries.
The more recent natural disaster occurred on the same Enriquillo-Plantain Garden fault zone, as reported by The New York Times. The east-west North American and Caribbean fault lines converge on two tectonic plates moving laterally toward each other at a quarter of an inch annually.
Haitian immigrants make up 3 percent of the city’s population, and the second largest group of émigrés in the Big Apple resides in Queens (31,000). Only Brooklyn (45,705) has more Haitian immigrants. There is a population of 84,334 throughout the city, according to the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.
“We are devastated by the tragic earthquake in Haiti and are committed to supporting our Haitian community members as they navigate the aftermath of this weekend’s events,” said May Malik, MOIA’s deputy commissioner of external affairs in an email. “As the Mayor announced this morning, the Mayor’s Office is mobilizing the goodness of New Yorkers in providing crucial relief to Haiti.”
Malik asks that if people want to provide aid to the people of Haiti they should visit nyc.gov/fund. If an individual or a neighbor is in need a mental health support he or she can call 1 (888) 692-9355 24/7 and help is available in multiple languages, including Haitian-Creole.
“For immigration-related questions, New Yorkers can call ActionNYC at 800-354-0365, Monday through Friday, 9am to 6pm, to connect with free and confidential support,” added Malik.
