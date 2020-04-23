Adrienne Whaley said organizers had just one problem this past winter when putting together February’s Black History International Film Festival.
“We just had too many good submissions,” Whaley said.
A sequel just made sense; and with New York State still under virtual quarantine, part two will be a virtual film festival this coming weekend, on April 25 and 26. It can be seen on CulturalTVNetwork.com, the new television station for the arts organization Queens Underground 718.
Whaley said the videos of various lengths will encompass short films including comedies and dramas, music videos, poetry and dance videos. She said while Queens Underground still is aggressively seeking entries for future festivals, it also has reached the point where artists now are actively seeking out the group.
“The word’s gotten out,” Whaley said. “We have submissions from about 20 countries, as well as a lot of good work from here in Queens.”
The organization will be presenting 60 selections over the two days.
“People will be able to select what they want to see first on demand,” she said. “That’s pretty good for a price of $15 for the entire weekend.”
February’s festival drew more than 400 attendees to the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, and Whaley admitted disappointment that circumstances have forced them to make the festival a virtual one.
But she also appreciates the value than an eclectic collection of movies and artistic performances can offer people who are craving new and varied entertainment options.
And Whaley is thrilled that the festivals have been able to offer valuable exposure to new and often young filmmakers and artists.
“For a filmmaker this is huge,” she said. “Because at the end of the day, they need fans and they need financiers and they need offers from big movie companies.”
Tickets can be purchased online at CulturalTVNetwork.com.
The website also has information for filmmakers interested in submitting their works for the group’s three-day film festival, set for this coming October, and for businesses large and small that would like to submit commercial videos.
