President Biden signed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package into law on Nov. 15 to the excitement of many, but not all Queens Democrats, who are looking forward to upgrades for public transit, the power grid and broadband and improve protections to clean drinking water.
“For all the folks at home, I know this day matters to you as well,” said Biden at the South Lawn. “I know you’re tired of the bickering in Washington, frustrated by the negativity, and you just want us to use and focus on your needs, your concerns, and the conversations that are taking place at your kitchen table — conversation as profound as they are ordinary.”
The bill had support from 19 Republicans in the Senate and 13 in the House and includes $110 billion for bridges, highways and roads; $65 billion to upgrade the nation’s power grid; $39 billion for public transit; $65 billion to expand internet access; and $55 billion for clean water protections, according to a White House fact sheet. There are additional transportation investments for airports, which will receive $25 billion; passenger and freight upgrades $66 billion; port infrastructure $17 billion; transportation safety programs $11 billion; electric vehicles $7.5 billion; and revitalization of communities $1 billion.
An additional $50 million will go toward resilience and Western water storage and $21 billion will be channeled into the removal of pollution from water and soil.
Despite the overwhelming support from Democrats, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Jackson Heights) voted no, because the package was not passed in unison with the Build Back Better Act, which includes childcare, eldercare, paid family leave, a lower prescription drug price initiative and, most importantly to progressives, climate action.
“Progressives felt strongly that the President’s entire agenda needed to pass in order for Democrats to deliver on long-held promises, most notably acting on climate change,” said Ocasio-Cortez in a statement. “Working with movement leaders, we made clear months ago, ‘no climate, no deal.’ That means if conservative Democrats wouldn’t step up to support the Build Back Better Act, they couldn’t count on our vote for their infrastructure bill.”
Ocasio-Cortez called on her constituents in the Bronx and Astoria, College Point, Elmhurst, East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, Sunnyside and Woodside to “ramp up pressure for the Build Back Better Act.”
U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) felt differently about the first bill.
“I am thrilled that President Biden’s and Congressional Democrats’ transformative investment in infrastructure has been signed into law,” said Meeks to the Chronicle via email. “The impact of poor infrastructure has disproportionally fell on communities of color as they are less likely to have access to high-speed internet, clean drinking water, and reliable public transit. The $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century ... With Democrats’ efforts in Washington, I am glad to say the future is now and Queens will reflect our progress.”
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) shared Meeks sentiments.
“There isn’t a community in America — not a city, not a town, or rural hub — that doesn’t have some glaring infrastructure problem requiring immediate attention,” he said in his own statement. “If America is to compete in this century, we can’t do it with an infrastructure that’s stuck in the last century. This infrastructure bill will help us meet the challenges of our time, strengthen our crucial supply chains, and lay the foundation for another generation of economic prosperity. This bill can be summed up by a four-letter word: J-O-B-S. Jobs, jobs, and more local jobs; more good-paying jobs – more union jobs!”
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand agreed.
“President Biden and Congress have delivered,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “This package will create jobs, boost our economy, deliver funding to rebuild America’s crumbling infrastructure and help rebuild underserved communities.”
Gov. Hochul was at the signing of the infrastructure bill.
“What this means,” said Hochul, is “billions of dollars coming to the state of New York for critical and long overdue infrastructure projects. More than 14 billion dollars for New York roads and bridges, 10.5 billion for our transit systems across our state, 3 billion for clean water, 100 million for continued broadband deployment.”
Hochul was especially pleased by the resiliency programs.
“The storm water drainage programs that we can build better resilience in, so I never have to walk the streets of a place like East Elmhurst in Queens and see people’s homes flooded and devastated because they just couldn’t withstand the amount of water,” she said.
House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-Queens, Brooklyn), who represents Howard Beach, added that the bill is “a win for America.”
