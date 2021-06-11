Queens Children's Festival back

The fourth Queens International Children’s Festival will be held this weekend at the Jamaica Performance Arts Center’s lawn, according to the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, the art center presenting the event.
The two-day family friendly event was paused from last year, but following CDC-approved guidelines and safety protocols, the fest will be able to go on by allowing 150 people who RSVP at a time within JPAC’s lawn at 153-10 Jamaica Ave. on June 12 and June 13 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
“What’s coming back? We are!” said Interim Executive Director Leonard Jacobs of JCAL in a statement. “After a year in which we knew we had to stay inside and wonder if and when any of us would ever once again get outside, we can finally come out with our kids and have a great—safe—time being together. That’s what makes our Queens International Children’s Festival so fun and special, and we can’t wait to welcome as everyone in the community back to JPAC in June.”
The free event will offer live music, dance performances, interactive workshops, a magic show and more, according to the arts center. Kicking off the festivities on Saturday will be Showtime NYC, one of the city’s largest street dance programs.
Janora Blackman, one of JCAL’s most popular teaching artists, will bring to the stage a hip-hop dance workshop and following that with a folkloric performance will be the acclaimed Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, according to JCAL.
The final event on June 12 will be a showcase for dancers from Edge School of the Arts based in Laurelton.
The following day, Karina Parker, another JCAL teaching artist, will host a voice workshop. Then there will be spoken word performances and dance shows from Thunderbirds and Soul Steps.
“We are so excited to be able to present our 4th annual Queens International Children’s Festival this year!” said Parker. “After not being able to do this event last year due to the pandemic, we can’t think of a better way to welcome our community back and celebrate together - safely! We are so proud of this community’s strength throughout this terrible time and we can’t wait to be able to bring back some joy through the arts.”
There will also be a creative drawing contest.
JCAL says both days will feature mini-golf, have cotton candy, popcorn, merchandise and more surprises!
The event received support from Ameriprise, Flushing Bank, Borough President Richards and the Queens Delegation of the City Council.
“JCAL’s Queens International Children’s Festival has been missed and its return will be quite a boon for our local children and families,” said Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica). “The two days of exciting activities promise to be exemplary and inspirational for our youth. I encourage all of our families to come out, attend, and enjoy the wonderful performances, activities, and shows this weekend!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.