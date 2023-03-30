At a press conference for the pop-up of Good Grades, the first woman-owned and Queens-based state supported cannabis dispensary in New York, Borough President Donovan Richards was the first customer Thursday morning.
“Don’t tell my wife,” Richards joked as he bought oHHo gummies, which are sleep aid, from co-owner Extasy James, 26, who runs the store with her cousin Michael James Jr., 34, both of Jamaica.
Located at 162-03 Jamaica Ave., Good Grades had its soft launch opening at 2 p.m.
James said that she was honored to be the first woman supported by the state’s Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund and thanked Gov. Hochul for the program.
“I’m the product of second-generation Jamaican immigrants,” James said. “This is about the promise of generational wealth, which is not just about money, but family solidarity and community impact.”
The equity fund provides licensees who were justice-involved or had family members who were justice-involved when it comes to pot, the opportunity to open on a short-term basis to fast-track sales, provide training opportunities for employees and to start generating capital for their business as they wait for construction to be completed on a permanent space.
Reuben McDaniel, the president and CEO of the Dormitory Authority, the state’s facilities finance and construction agency, expects many of the remaining dispensaries which are expected to have pop-up events soon throughout the state to have construction completed on their businesses before and around April 20, which is celebrated as National Pot Smokers Day, Weed Day or National Weed Day.
“Our hope is by the end of 2023, we will have a full robust rollout,” McDaniel said.
Chris Alexander, the executive director of the state Office of Cannabis Management, said he expects the rollout for dispensaries to be much quicker now that a federal court has lifted an injunction on cannabis licenses on Tuesday, allowing the OCM to make issuances to businesses in Brooklyn, Central New York, Mid-Hudson and Western New York.
“Brooklyn, we coming,” Alexander said. “We don’t have a time frame just yet, but we are looking for properties and of course we plan to issue licenses to folks from those areas.”
To date, Good Grades is the sixth business to receive its license for cannabis sales.
In attendance at the press conference was Erica Ford, the founder of LIFE Camp, a nonprofit that promotes anti-violence initiatives via case mentorship, education and employment opportunities.
Ford, who runs LIFE Camp in Jamaica, is scheduled to have her pop-up later this year in Manhattan.
“I got to support Black women, support Queens and support the opening of a new cannabis store — all of the above,” Ford told the Chronicle. “I think that we need to further destigmatize cannabis. A lot of older people feel like it is illegal. Some people feel like it’s in overabundance and that it is something that young people are absorbing. We have to find a balance.”
Ford is supportive of the wellness aspects of cannabis.
Cannabis can ease symptoms related to Alzheimer’s disease, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, HIV/AIDS, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy and seizures, glaucoma, multiple sclerosis and muscle spasms, severe and chronic pain and severe nausea or vomiting caused by cancer treatment, according to the Mayo Clinic, a medical research nonprofit.
The American Academy of Ophtalmogy says that long term use of pot could worsen vision in some patients and does not reccommend it for glaucoma as more studies need to be done.
The criminalizing of marijuana via the War on Drugs has destroyed communities, according to Ford.
“If they are going to put true equity back into those communities that were destroyed, it’s a beautiful thing,” she said. “Our communities were destroyed ... we have to rebuild to have quality healthcare, quality schools and quality housing. Those things were destroyed with the War on Drugs.”
Richards said that out of the 20,000 pot arrests from 2015 to 2016, the majority of them were made within Jamaica’s 103rd Precinct.
“When I think about today, I think about how long and how hard the societal shift took to get us here,” Richards said. “This is nothing short of transformational for Queens.”
Richards added that cannabis will create jobs, wealth and opportunities in the same neighborhoods that were targeted for pot arrests.
Botch Greenlee, an activist at LIFE Camp, was happy the group will open up its own dispensary next month.
“It’s a good thing if it is done by the right people and has the right controls in place,” Greenlee told the Chronicle. “The money should be used to take care of the community of where it’s sold at. It should not be people making money to then taking it out of our community to do better things somewhere else.”
The company Dutchee is providing the technology found at the dispensaries, according to Jalen Jones, who is responsible for the firm’s new market sales initiatives in Arkansas.
“The point-of-sales, the online menus and the cashless payment options that a lot of local New Yorkers are going to see now when they walk into these licensed-dispensaries is powered by Dutchee,” Jones told the Chronicle. “As the state is rolling out their adult-use or medical-use dispensaries, I will come in prior to licenses being signed or when stores open up to educate and bring awareness to a lot of the budding entrepreneurs as they enter the industry ... The best tips and tricks on how to run your dispensary.”
