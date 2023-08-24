A john who hired a prostitute to have sex on a Jamaica rooftop may face 25 years in prison for allegedly raping, assaulting and robbing her earlier this month, according to the Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
After seeing a Facebook ad for prostitution-related services, Jerson Vasquez, 23, of Jamaica, allegedly asked the woman to meet him at 93rd Avenue and 168th Street on Aug. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Once at the rooftop, Vasquez allegedly gave the woman $150, which she put in her purse. As the woman undressed and began to have intercourse, he allegedly grabbed her from behind, put her in a chokehold, choked her and slammed her head into a concrete wall, demanding his money back, according to authorities.
He allegedly then punched her in the face, took back the $150 he had given her out of her purse, sat on her, slammed her head onto the rooftop, strangled her and then penetrated her a second time, prosecutors said. In addition to the money, the woman’s phone was also stolen before Vazquez allegedly fled the scene.
Surveillance video footage depicted the attacker leaving the location at approximately 5:51 p.m. with what appears to be blood on his neck and hand.
The woman was rushed to an area hospital, where she was treated for bleeding, bruising and swelling to her head, face and neck, along with a laceration on the back of her head, which required staples to close.
On Aug. 17, Vasquez was arraigned on charges of rape, robbery, assault, strangulation and patronizing a person for prostitution, according to Katz’s Office.
“The charges portray a brutal and dangerous sexual predator,” said Katz in a statement. “We will seek justice for the victim of this horrific attack.”
