Two preteens were honored last week with citations from Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) for donating 43 inches of their hair, which was cut at the Rachel Hair Salon located at 104-10 111 St. at the corner of Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill.
The hair was donated to Butterflies By Blaq Incorporated, a nonprofit that was founded in 2012 dedicated to providing wigs to children with cancer, alopecia and other medical conditions. The 501(c)(3) is located at 115-69 Farmers Blvd. in St. Albans.
“This is something I have wanted to do to benefit kids who suffer hair loss due to cancer,” Deleena Ramchan, 12, from Ozone Park said in an email. “I am hoping my hair donation, when made into a wig, will bring one of these kids joy. I was very happy to have 24 inches cut off and donated to Butterflies BBI Inc. I also wish to thank my parents for allowing me to do this selfless act of giving.”
Nafisa Qadri, 11, from Roslyn Heights, LI, has a grandmother who is going through chemotherapy for cancer and wanted to honor her by donating her hair to help build the confidence of sick children.
“I was so happy to donate my hair, especially when I heard it will go to benefit kids who lost their hair due to cancer,” said Nafisa in an email. “I had planned to cut 13 inches, but instead cut 19 inches. I want these children to enjoy wigs with long hair like I enjoyed mine. Even though my hair is shorter, I know it will grow back and someone will be blessed with it. I want to thank my parents for inspiring me to do good deeds.”
Erna Blackman, the founder for Butterflies By Blaq Incorporated, said, “It has been a very tough year and a half” and she is appreciative that people are still contributing to her nonprofit with hair donations.
“In these difficult times, we are so grateful for the opportunity to continue to help others with the assistance of our fantastic hair donors and all those behind the scenes that help us make a difference,” said Blackman.
Rachel Rampaul, the owner of the hair salon, was honored that her business was able to be a part of such a generous act.
“It has been a pleasure donating my space for this special event,” said Rampaul in an email. “My husband Richard Rampaul and sons Tyler and Dylan inspire me every day to do good and give back to my community. I am very proud of Nafisa and Deleena for doing such a good deed.”
Sherry Algredo, the first vice chairwoman and education chairwoman of Community Board 9, found the hair donation inspirational.
“Thank you Nafisa and Deleena for being such great souls and for your kind act of donating your long, beautiful hair to benefit those suffering,” said Algredo. “Butterflies BBI Inc. is a very great Queens-based organization and I urge any girls wanting to cut and donate their hair for a worthy cause to contact them to arrange for a hair-cutting event.”
Adams, who has been supporting the event since she was elected three years ago, is still touched by the generosity she sees from the hair donations.
“I am constantly blown away by the compassion, kindness, and altruism of our youth, business owners, and community leaders,” said Adams. “Nafisa and Deleena’s honorable actions exemplify what makes our district so great, and I am so pleased to honor their contributions to a good cause. I know their donation will make a big impact on young people who have cancer and other medical conditions.”
