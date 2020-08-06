Volunteers pass boxes bucket-brigade-style on July 30 as they set up a pop-up food pantry in Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans.
Organized by the office of state Sen. Leroy Comrie in partnership with U.S. Rep Gregory Meeks, Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman and Councilman Daneek Miller, the event, like dozens of others since March, distributed groceries and personal protective equipment to residents who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sponsors included the Greater Triangular Civic Association, CGA, SE Queens Upfront, the Greater Royal Alliance for Community Empowerment, World Central Kitchen and the NYPD.
