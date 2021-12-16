The Queens Chronicle sponsored its last Back-to-Business event of the year at Rufus King Park in front of King Manor Museum in Jamaica on Dec. 11. The pop-up business event featured jewelry, hats, food, books, wreaths and more at 150-03 Jamaica Ave.
Brittany Lester, the director of education at King Manor Museum, which had several events at its park said, “the idea is to bring the community together and support small businesses.”
Lanika Leon-Flores, the owner and CEO of Crown Jewels by L&G, was selling hypoallergenic jewelry for the whole family at the event.
“Our jewelry is lead- and nickel-free, which means it is not going to irritate your skin,” said Leon-Flores. “It’s amazing, it’s a stocking stuffer and the price is right.”
Jewelry for children was $1 plus tax, jewelry for adults was $5 plus tax and the higher-end glamour Z-line jewelry was $25 plus tax, according to Leon-Flores.
Helping Leon-Flores at the event was her mother, Michele Leon, Crown Jewels’ vice president of operations.
“She is here helping to answer questions for me and gathering money,” said Leon-Flores. “This is also a great bonding experience, which just grows our relationship.”
Sonya Harrison of yourstylzboutique was selling clothing and accessories from $25 to $50 at the event.
“I have scarves, hats, wrap-around belts, lingerie, two-piece sets and dresses,” said Harrison, who can be found on Instagram @yourstylzboutique. “I also deliver and mail ship orders.”
Caribbean Taste Budz, a business that opened up on Sept. 1, had a variety of food offerings at the pop-up.
“We have carrot cake, coconut pineapple cake, lemon cake, red velvet cake and the famous Jamaican black cake,” said Karene Brown of Caribbean Taste Budz. “We also have our signature jerk chicken salad, of course jerk chicken, jerk chicken wings and hot chocolate.”
The items range from $3 to $19 and can be found at 87-82 Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica.
Mobile book vendor Tracy Gambles, of Tracy Gambles Children’s Books, had a diverse collection of literature and was also at Rufus King Park.
“This is a curation of children, young adult and some adult books focusing on Black and brown main characters or by multicultural authors,” said Gambles. “They focus on multicultural holidays, like Ramadan, Yom Kippur — there is also some topical books as well and poetry.”
Gambles’ books are up to $10 and she can be reached at (646) 522-4326.
The Flowers of Hope Foundation, a nonprofit that helps marginalized groups to fight hunger, maintain healthy living and raises money for cancer awareness, was at the event to bring holiday cheer.
“We are a group that tries to promote wellness basically, of the body, mind and spirit,” said Shari Hazel. “Today we wanted to let people know that arts is a part of helping to increase the wellness.”
Hazel made candy cane wreaths, wooden ornaments, magnets and buckets of flowers with ornaments that cost from $2 to $10.
The funds will go toward supporting the programs of FOH.
“We donate money to other organizations and in October we had a breast cancer walk,” said Hazel. “We meet throughout the spring to the fall at St. Clare Roman Catholic Church in Rosedale and do exercises at Brookville Park.”
Flowers of Hope can be reached on Facebook at Flowers of Hope NY.
Mortgage Loan Originator Carmen Massie-Noest of U.S. Mortgage, which can be reached at (631) 580-2600, and Jacqueline Vassos of Tiny Bears Daycare in Briarwood were also at the event.
