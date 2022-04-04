Police have released surveillance video and photos of a suspect wanted for questioning regarding an assault that occurred earlier this week.
The suspect, whom the police want the public’s help in identifying, is accused of attacking a 60-year-old Jamaica pawnshop owner, who suffered severe head trauma and was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center by EMS, according to an NYPD spokesperson. Police had no updates on the victim, who was left in critical condition, as of Friday.
The attack took place within the 103rd Precinct before 1 p.m. at 178-22 Jamaica Ave. on March 28, according to the NYPD.
The suspect can be seen striking the victim, who is on the ground at the start of the surveillance footage, at least seven times with an unknown object.
The man in question, described as approximately 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, with medium build and medium complexion, fled westbound on Jamaica Avenue, according to the NYPD. On the day of the attack, the suspect wore a green Adidas baseball hat, a black facemask, dark blue jacket with a hood, a black backpack, dark green pants and black shoes.
An additional surveillance photo obtained in front of 185-09 Jamaica Ave. depicts the individual in what appears to be black earmuffs, black sneakers with a white strip at the bottom, a white shirt with a black strip on the upper body and the front edges of the collars, sunglasses, a blue jacket and a black bag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.