As of Tuesday, the suspect wanted for an assault on a Jamaica pawnshop storeowner, which was upgraded to a homicide on April 20, is still on the loose, according to the NYPD. Arasb Shoughi, 60, who was seen on surveillance video being attacked by the person wanted for questioning by the police, suffered severe head trauma and was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center by EMS, but succumbed to his injuries on April 17.
That attack took place within the 103rd Precinct before 1 p.m. at 178-22 Jamaica Ave. on March 28 and initially left Shoughi, of Jamaica Estates, in critical condition, according to police who want help identifying the suspect from photos and a video, which can be found at qchron.com.
The suspect can be seen striking the victim, who is on the ground at the start of the surveillance footage, at least seven times with an unknown object.
The man in question, described as approximately 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, with medium build and medium complexion, fled westbound on Jamaica Avenue, according to the NYPD. On the day of the attack, the suspect wore a green Adidas baseball hat, a black face mask, dark blue jacket with a hood, a black backpack, dark green pants and black shoes.
An additional surveillance photo obtained in front of 185-09 Jamaica Ave. depicts the individual in what appears to be black earmuffs, black sneakers with a white strip at the bottom, a white shirt with a black strip on the upper body and the front edges of the collars, sunglasses, a blue jacket and a black bag.
