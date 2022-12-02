Police are looking for the perpetrator of an assault that took place at the Parsons-Archer subway station on Tuesday.
At around 6:30 p.m., per a release, a 37-year-old man was approached by an unknown individual. The two engaged in a verbal dispute, which eventually turned physical and ended with the unknown individual stabbing the man twice in the torso with an unknown object.
The perpetrator fled the scene. The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was reported to be in stable condition on Thursday.
The suspect is a medium-built man with a dark complexion, last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, a blue jacket, grey pants and black shoes, and carrying a blue backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
