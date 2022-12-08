Police are looking for the perpetrator of an assault that took place at the Parsons-Archer subway station last Tuesday.
At around 6:30 p.m., per a release, the suspect approached a 37-year-old man. The two engaged in a dispute that started verbal, turned physical and ended with the perpetrator stabbing the man twice in the torso.
The suspect fled the scene. The victim walked to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was reported to be in stable condition last Thursday.
The wanted man is medium-built with a dark complexion, last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jacket, gray pants and black shoes, and carrying a blue backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). One may also submit tips at nypdcrimestoppers.com, by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then TIP577, or @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are confidential.
— Sean Okula
