Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for a shooting last month in Laurelton.
On July 8, a 47-year-old man was returning to his car when another man approached his vehicle. When the 47-year-old tried to drive off, the other man shot at him, striking his left arm.
The victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition. Police now think they have a lead on the perpetrator, who fled on foot.
The man in the photo is a suspect in the shooting, according to police. An effort to find him is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
— Sean Okula
