Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for attempting to rape a woman along Jamaica Avenue last month.
The 56-year-old victim was asleep in front of Rufus King Park in Jamaica at around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, when the suspect penetrated her genital area with his fingers, police said. He proceeded to pull down the victim’s pants and underwear and attempt to sexually assault her further.
The victim became conscious and fled on foot toward Archer Avenue. She was taken to North Shore University Hospital for medical evaluation.
The suspect is described as a heavyset man with a dark complexion.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). Tips may also be sent to nypdcrimestoppers.com, or via text to 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577, or @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
— Sean Okula
