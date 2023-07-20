One person has been arrested, and the police are on the lookout for another wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred outside Star Deli & Grill last month.
On June 27, at approximately 8:16 p.m., in front of 106-32 Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica, two men approached a 36-year-old man, threw him to the ground and then shot him in the torso.
The victim ran from the scene and was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center by private means, according to authorities.
The two men fled the location, but one was arrested on July 11, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.
Sharod Elmore, 27, of Manhattan was charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of robbery, according to an NYPD spokesman, who told the Queens Chronicle last Friday that he does not have a motive behind the shooting at this time.
The second man being sought is described as having a dark complexion and is approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 inches with an average build. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray jeans and white sneakers, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the @nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
