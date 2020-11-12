The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the man depicted in a surveillance photo from a burglary that took place on Oct. 21 in Queens Village.
According to police in the 105th Precinct, the incident occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m. when the unidentified man entered JDM Engine World Inc., located at 98-12 211 St., through an open garage door.
He then entered a private office and allegedly took $3,200 in cash from a filing cabinet before fleeing through the garage door. He was last seen walking north on 211th Street.
The man is described as an adult male with a dark complexion, medium build, goatee and medium-length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and sneakers.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the handle @nypdtips on Twitter.
All tips are strictly confidential.
