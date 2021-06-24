Police are still on the lookout for a suspect in a forcible touching case that was reported on May 17 at 3 p.m. on 87th Avenue and 117th Street in Richmond Hill, within the 102nd Precinct.
The unidentified suspect, who was wearing a black mask at the time, allegedly entered a commercial establishment and approached a 36-year-old woman while she was at work and forcibly grabbed her breasts, according to the NYPD. The victim was not injured, and the suspect fled to parts unknown.
The suspect is described as a male with a light complexion, approximately 5 feet tall, with a medium build and bald, according to the NYPD. He has tattoos on both sides of his forearms and was last seen wearing a short-sleeve white dress shirt, tan dress pants and black shoes.
The images depicted of the suspect were from surveillance cameras obtained from the incident location, according to the NYPD. There has been no break in the case as of June 23.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. Or go to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
