Police are trying to put the pieces together in an early Saturday hit-and-run and scrap in Richmond Hill.
Around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to two calls within a one-block vicinity. On the corner of 120th Street and 97th Avenue, a woman had been struck by a motor vehicle that had driven off. Just north, at 120th Street and 95th Avenue, a large group had broken out into a fight.
Upon arrival at the scene, police were directed to the location of the woman on 97th Avenue, who was later identified as 31-year-old Tiara Graham. She was discovered lying in the roadway with trauma throughout the body and was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Graham was struck by a white sedan. Police say the make and model are unknown, but the distinctive contour of the front fender cutout for the headlight assembly, as well as the shape of the rear passenger windows and the position of the grill and fog lamps in the front bumper, are consistent with the 2009-14 Nissan Maxima.
Later, four men arrived at area hospitals via private means with varying stab or slash wounds. All are reported to be in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
