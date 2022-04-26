Police search for rush-hour murder suspect; five shots fired at victim

Less than two weeks after the Sunset Park shooting on a Manhattan-bound N subway train, police responded to a 911 call at 4:30 p.m. of a man shot inside the Parsons Boulevard Archer Avenue EJZ-subway station in Jamaica on Monday.
Once there, police discovered Marcus Bethea, 24, shot in the torso, according to the NYPD.
“Officers immediately began to render first aid,” said NYPD Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox, who a few hours later held a press conference at the subway station, which is within the 103rd Precinct and Transit District 20. “I requested EMS. EMS responded and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced diseased.”
Bethea, who was from Crown Heights, Brooklyn, was at the token booth area of the subway station when the suspect approached him and engaged him in a verbal dispute, according to preliminary police reports.
“It quickly turned physical,” said Wilcox. “The suspect pulled out a firearm and fired several rounds, which struck the victim in his torso.”
There are cameras at the station on Parsons Boulevard and investigators are reviewing surveillance footage, according to Wilcox.
There was some controversy with the MTA after the Sunset Park shooting, which was on April 12, because of malfunctioning cameras at the 25th and 45th street stations and the 36th Street turnstile area.
City Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), the chairwoman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, in conjunction with City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Councilman Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn), wrote a joint letter to MTA Chairman Janno Lieber to step up surveillance on subway stations.
The NYPD supported the MTA and MTA police and said that statements that the manhunt was delayed because of a lack of cameras were “misleading” and “unfair.”
The MTA also said that less than 1 percent of its 10,200 cameras are not operational, and the agency had scheduled those for maintenance and has plans to add thousands of additional cameras by 2023.
At the scene of the Jamaica shooting, detectives interviewed witnesses and a firearm was recovered, according to Wilcox.
It is unknown if the victim and the suspect knew each other, according to preliminary investigations.
“We can say with confidence the investigation is going in the right direction,” said Jerry O’Sullivan, the deputy chief and commanding officer of Queens South Detectives. “At this time we do not believe there are any other firearms.”
O’Sullivan said that five shots were fired during the altercation.
Wilcox said despite the incident, shootings in the transit system are infrequent.
“Gunshots in the transit system are a rare scenario,” said Wilcox, who is trying to determine what led to the dispute. “At this time, there are no arrests and I am urging anyone who has any information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers.”
Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the @nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
