Police are on the lookout for a suspect last seen dressed in a black hooded jacket, black pants, a black mask and red sneakers, wanted in connection with a nonfatal shooting in Jamaica that took place on Tuesday within the 103rd Precinct.
The unidentified male is of dark skin complexion, approximately in his 30s, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds and of medium build, according to the NYPD. On March 1, police received a report of a 39-year-old male victim, who was standing at 107-45 Sutphin Blvd. being shot once in the left hip.
The suspect is said to have walked up to the victim and started a verbal dispute before shooting him, according to the NYPD. The unidentified man allegedly fled eastbound on Sutphin Boulevard to parts unknown and the victim was sent to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.
In a 15-second surveillance clip, the suspect is seen casually strolling off the street and walking toward the victim with a cell phone to his face in his left hand and his hand in his right jacket pocket before pulling out the gun.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
A surveillance photo is attached and a video is posted at qchron.com.
