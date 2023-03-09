Police are requesting the public’s help in nabbing a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary that took place at a residence on 216th Street in Queens Village last month.
On the night of Feb. 19, an unknown man went through the backyard garage of the victim and removed several items, according to the police.
An NYPD spokeswoman told the Chronicle that she did not have details on what was stolen or its estimated value at the time of this reporting.
A neighbor who saw the suspect attempted to confront him, but the man fled on foot, authorities said.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, police added.
Officers, however, were able to get a screenshot of the suspect from surveillance footage from a doorbell camera. They believe he initially rang the doorbell to the residence before ransacking the garage.
