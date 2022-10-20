The alleged perpetrator of a Mother’s Day hit-and-run was caught and indicted last Thursday.
Police arrested 56-year-old Roosevelt Rose of Jamaica around 9:30 a.m. He was brought up on seven counts in connection to the May death of 49-year-old Florence Ngwu later that afternoon.
The mother of four was pinned between two cars after Rose rammed his Ford F-550 into a parked SUV while attempting to make a three-point turn at 120th Avenue and 167th Street in South Jamaica.
“This is a horrifying incident involving the heartbreaking death of a local mom on a day meant to be a celebration for her and her loved ones,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. “As alleged, the defendant was operating a vehicle when he slammed into parked cars on a residential street, causing the victim to get pinned between two bumpers. My Office will not allow the use of motor vehicles as dangerous weapons.”
Per a video obtained by the Daily Mail, the truck, allegedly being driven by Rose, knocked the parked car into Ngwu and two others. All three fell down, though Ngwu was stuck between the SUV and a car parked in front of it.
She was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she succumbed to head injuries a day later, according to Katz.
Ngwu had gone outside to approach Rose after he crashed into multiple cars on the block while attempting the turn, including one belonging to Ngwu’s daughter, 24-year-old Princess Ngwu.
Rose drove through a stop sign to flee the scene, per the video. The truck he was driving was reported stolen earlier that day. Police recovered the vehicle, without Rose, a mile and a half north of the scene, at 108th Avenue and 164th Place in Jamaica.
If convicted, Rose faces 25 years to life in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.