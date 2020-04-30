In an effort to support the essential workers at Queens Hospital Center, Commerce Realty Group of Fresh Meadows donated lunch to “our true heroes who are working around the clock due to COVID-19.”
Co-owners Marc Richter, left, and Jacob Ashkenazie teamed up with John’s Pizza of Jamaica to deliver 40 pies on April 27. After the delivery, the realty group’s social media pages were inundated with positive messages from individuals who wanted to help make another delivery, and the realty group raised enough funds to deliver an additional 40 pies for the April 29 night shift.
“During these times it is important we bring together our local institutions like Queens Hospital, John’s Pizza and Commerce Realty Group, and what better way to do it than over a slice of classic New York pizza?” Ashkenazie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.