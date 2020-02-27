Award-winning photojournalist Kenneth Harris, above, will have a photo exhibit on display at the St. Albans branch of Carver Federal Savings Bank throughout the month of March to celebrate Women’s History Month.
Harris is a native of South Jamaica.
A preview and VIP reception will run from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the bank, located at 115-02 Merrick Blvd. The exhibit also is being sponsored by the Bullion Foundation in association with Right On! magazine. Those wishing to RSVP for the reception can do so at cynthiamhorner@gmail.
