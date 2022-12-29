The city Panel for Educational Policy meeting and vote on the proposed co-location of Success Academy charter schools at the MS 72 building in Rochdale and the Springfield Gardens Educational Complex has been postponed to Jan. 24.
The PEP did not respond to multiple requests for comment on why the meeting had been postponed.
Oral and written comment on the proposals will now be accepted through Jan. 23 at 6 p.m., per the PEP website.
The meeting will be held at Long Island City High School, located at 14-30 Broadway, at 6 p.m. One may join online at learndoe.org/pep/jan24/.
