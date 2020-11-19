The commanding officer of the NYPD’s 113th Precinct admitted he did a double take upon learning that one of his men, Officer Amaury Abreu, had been arrested by the FBI on Oct. 9 and indicted for allegedly assisting a cocaine ring with ties to the Dominican Republic.
“I asked, ‘Who?’” said Deputy Inspector Brian Bohannon Monday evening speaking on a Zoom meeting of the 113th Precinct Community Council. Abreu, 34, who lives in Hauppauge, LI, hadn’t yet gotten himself on Bohannon’s radar.
“He had been one of my officers for four months of his [nine-year] career,” Bohannon said. “He came to us in the summer when the city disbanded its Traffic Task Force.”
Bohannon also pointed out that the charges against the officer, who has been suspended without pay, include allegations of activity going back to at least 2016.
“I think it’s no coincidence he wound up in a precinct adjacent to an airport,” Bohannon said. The issue was raised in the question-and-answer portion of the meeting when a resident said he was concerned when press reports listed Abreu in the 113th Precinct.
“I wasn’t happy about it,” he said. Bohannon said Abreu had served fewer than 80 tours in the precinct, mostly walking foot patrols.
Abreu allegedly used his expertise to offer drug ring leaders information on police procedures. He also allegedly ran computer checks to see if members of the group were the subjects of warrants being sought by the NYPD, and at least once allegedly distributed cocaine himself.
“By joining forces with his co-conspirators, Abreu has allegedly committed serious crimes, disgraced his NYPD badge and betrayed the public trust as well as fellow members of law enforcement who put their lives on the line to interdict drugs that endanger our communities,” said acting Eastern District U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme in a statement.
Others charged include Julio Bautista, and Cesar Diaz-Bautista, 43, both of Roosevelt, LI; Gustavo Valerio, 38, of South Ozone Park; and Junior Ortiz, 29, of Uniondale, LI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.