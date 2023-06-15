An “emotionally disturbed” man allegedly stabbed his father to death last week, according to multiple reports.
Authorities said that after Arthur E. Walker, 19, allegedly murdered his father, Arthur Walker, 60, on June 8, he attempted to barricade himself inside their Brookville residence. Once police gained entry to the home, they found the victim with wounds to his chest and a slash to his arm.
Police used a taser to take down the teenager and then rendered aid to the father.
The elder Walker was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, where he was declared dead, according to police. The teen was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital Medical Center for an evaluation.
During a preliminary investigation, a knife was recovered at the scene.
The son was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
When asked if the younger Walker was fit to stand trial, spokespoeple for the NYPD and the Queens District Attorney’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing.
— Naeisha Rose
