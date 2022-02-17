The Metropolitan Transportation Authority conducted asbestos abatement work at its 169th Street F train subway station the night of Feb. 11-12.
The agency said the work is part of a system-wide program to install more than 30,000 monitors that will both give passengers helpful information and generate advertising revenue.
With monitors planned for the wall near the MetroCard vending machines near the 169th Street staircases, the wall, from the early- to mid-20th century, was tested for asbestos as a routine precaution before any drilling can be done by the contractor.
Much of the area was covered in plastic while the work was done in accordance with city and state regulations. Removal was complete by the morning of Feb. 12.
— Michael Gannon
