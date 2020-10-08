NYPD Inspector Neteis Gilbert, left, passes the commander’s pin for the 105th Precinct to Capt. Igor Pinkhasov during a ceremony on Sept. 30.
Gilbert, who was appointed commanding officer in June 2018, has been transferred to the department’s Detective Bureau.
Pinkhasov comes to the 105th following a stint as commanding officer of Transit District 11 in the Bronx, which has its headquarters at the 161st Street/Yankee Stadium subway station complex.
The pin ceremony is a tradition following a change of command in the 105th Precinct, which has its headquarters in Queens Village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.