Residents of Eastern Queens beat the heat and months of lockdown on Aug. 13 to enjoy an outdoor showing of the movie “Sonic the Hedgehog” in the parking lot of the 105th Precinct in Queens Village.
The movie, with its lead character taken from the popular video game, pairs the world’s most famous hedgehog with James Marsden to thwart Jim Carrey’s plans for world domination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.