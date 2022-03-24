After months of delay, construction is set to begin later this spring in Jamaica on the Parsons-Archer Pedestrian Plaza, located on Parsons Boulevard between Jamaica and Archer avenues next to Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas.
The city Department of Design and Construction said that work was originally scheduled to occur during the day last fall, but after feedback from local businesses it changed its timeline.
“We adjusted the work schedule to minimize impacts to local businesses,” a DDC spokeswoman said via email. She added, “DDC is working with the MTA to ensure that work does not impact the MTA facilities and bus routes in the project area.”
Jennifer Furioli, the executive director of the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District, said the delay was not due to business owners, but to a contractor who had not filed the appropriate permits in a submittals process, designed to ensure that a building or space is being made to specifications.
“Yes, they agreed to work nights instead of days to not block business access, but that has nothing to do with their timeline,” said Furioli. “The BID is excited to eventually have a thriving public space where neighbors can once again convene and build community. However, to date, we remain unsure when the project will get started or when it will be finished due to construction delays.”
The DDC did not say if it was solely business owners’ complaints about a potential lack of foot traffic during construction that delayed the project or if a submittal process also played a hand in the changed timeline. However, the agency said it would hold a forum.
“We are in the works of planning another meeting in April with stakeholders,” said the DDC spokeswoman. “The project is still on track to be completed by summer 2023. We are currently waiting for information from the MTA to ensure the work doesn’t affect bus routes in the area.”
The plaza contains an entrance to the EJZ subway station and is across the street from the Archer Avenue Teardrop Canopy bus hub, which has over a dozen bus lines.
The space is 11,000 square feet and the DDC said it would accommodate the heavy flow of pedestrian traffic, as it is located near a major transit and commercial hub. It would also enhance safety infrastructure.
Renderings from the DDC depict improvements to the Parsons Boulevard streetscape, which includes repairs to the concrete curb and sidewalk and illustrate planters, benches, newly planted trees and tree pit guards. The images show a ground-level view looking south from Jamaica Avenue that displays LinkNYC kiosks, new lighting and movable tables and chairs. They also have an aerial view from Archer Avenue with a fuller interpretation of the completed vision that includes bike stands.
