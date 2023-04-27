A father of six, who was found intoxicated a mere block away from his home, was identified Tuesday as the victim of a 2022 attack.
An investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Christopher Hightower, 58, of Jamaica, sustained blunt force trauma to the head and torso, deeming his death a homicide.
On May 22, 2022, police responded to a 911 call at approximately 10:40 a.m. of a man in need of aid at 109-37 176 St. EMS later transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Cops said Hightower, who lived on 176th Street and Brinkerhoff Avenue, was beaten by a neighbor over a parking space, reported the Daily News. The victim was also suffering from a lacerated spleen.
Authorities said that no arrests were made and the investigation remains ongoing, but the Daily News reported that the cops have identified a suspect and are working with the Queens District Attorney’s Office on potential charges.
Originally from Allentown, Pa., Hightower moved to Jamaica as a child and later attended Francis Lewis High School (Class of 1983), where he excelled in math and history, according to his obituary, posted by the David Williams Funeral Service. He was a God-fearing man who worked at Amazon and UPS, and he was a “valued and respected” certified counselor who was seen as a “positive influence” on those he worked with.
The linguine-loving family man left behind his parents, Rosa Lee Hightower and Willie S. Williams; his children, Deandre, Damon, Dawn, and Dana (Hunter), Melana and Nina (Hightower); and his siblings Kristal “Penny” Hightower-Tompkins, Bobby Tompkins (brother-in-law), Walter Williams, Raymond Riddick, Brian Isley, Kimberly Riddick and Lyvette Hollie.
Hightower also had nine grandkids and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and the mothers of his children.
