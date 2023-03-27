Overseas rescue dogs find new homes

Jeffrey Beri is a dog’s best friend.
The founder of No Dogs Left Behind last Thursday accompanied nearly 50 canines to John F. Kennedy International Airport to introduce them to their new forever owners and foster parents after rescuing them from the meat slaughterhouse trade in East Asia.
“We’re getting closer to ending the meat trade every day,” Beri said. We’ll never stop fighting for these dogs.”
The flight had been delayed for a few weeks, and even arrival on March 30 hit some snags to hold it up few hours. But those coming for their new furry friends did not mind the extra wait.
The dogs met their new hoomans at The Ark at JFK, an animal care and reception center on airport grounds for animals traveling by plane.
Ann-Marie Roach and Louis Pomerantz of Jersey City were waiting along with Mr. Pickles, an aristocratic mixed breed whose favorite treat is chicken hearts. They adopted him from the organization two years ago and were going home with two more.
“We’re adopting his biological sister, from the same litter,” Roach said. “And our neighbor is going to be fostering his brother. It’s going to be family reunion.”
A number of others also were repeat adopters from the organization, which now has a center in upstate Canton where it cares for its rescues.
And the dogs didn’t seem to be bothered by the long flight, this one from East Asia.
One malamute — think of a bigger, furrier and also affectionate husky — decided to give Beri and others at The Ark his personal thanks with bear hugs before getting into a large carrier for his ride to his new home.
Beri said the group sometimes runs into government obstacles in some countries, but that others, such as Turkey, Afghanistan and Ukraine, have actually welcomed their help with caring for the dogs, vaccinating them and neutering them.
