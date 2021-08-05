In two weeks there will be two open houses with the city’s Department of Transportation for the community to attend to provide feedback regarding new transit improvements, loading zones, one-way conversions and making the Parsons-Archer Pedestrian Plaza a permanent fixture in Downtown Jamaica.
The DOT is proposing converting Jamaica and Archer avenues to a busway starting at Sutphin Boulevard and ending at 168th Street and transforming the eastbound direction of Archer Avenue to a busway starting at 150th Street and ending at 160th Street.
The first open house will be on Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Parsons-Archer Pedestrian Plaza (Parsons Boulevard and Archer Avenue) and the second will be held at King Manor Museum at 150-03 Jamaica Ave. on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
“This project includes the full reconstruction of Parsons Boulevard from Jamaica Avenue to Archer Avenue,” said Brian Zumhagen, a DOT spokesman. “It will enhance the safety of this area for all users through the creation of a clearly defined, fully separated pedestrian space intended to accommodate the heavy flow of traffic within this major transit and commercial hub.”
Jennifer Furioli, the executive director for the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District, is excited about the Parsons-Archer Pedestrian Plaza becoming a permanent fixture in Downtown Jamaica.
Earlier this year, the JCBID led a community cleanup initiative to beautify the plaza with a grant from JFK International Air Terminal 4.
“We noticed that many of the original shrubs in the 35 planters at Parsons had died or toppled over, and no decorative greenery or flowers remained,” said Furioli in a prepared statement. “Parsons Public Space is one of Jamaica Avenue’s ‘front yards’ and first impressions for those coming to shop. By providing a clean sweep to remove litter and planting some new greenery, we hope to provide a better experience this summer for Downtown Jamaica’s returning workers and shoppers as we fully reopen downtown for business.”
The plaza and the surrounding area are a part of Mayor de Blasio’s Vision Zero plan. From 2012 to 2016, it was the site of 70 crashes with reported injuries, nearly 30 of which involved pedestrians and with four resulting in life-changing injuries, according to the DOT. The crash-prone area has more than 1,000 pedestrians per hour on that block of Parsons Boulevard near the Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas on 159th Street.
The JCBID will be keeping an eye on the project.
“Additionally, the businesses located inside the building facing Parsons do fall within our BID catchment area and we want to ensure that their ‘front yard’ is a positive business environment,” said Furioli in an email to the Queens Chronicle.
JCBID has received another JFK grant and will be involved with more cleanup projects in the area with the Southeast Queens Cleanup Initiative in the future. Its June 13 cleanup was with the SEQ Cleanup Initiative, Linden Studio 17 and Cambria Heights Florist.
The proposed capital build-out will provide over 11,000 square feet of new pedestrian and community space by extending the existing sidewalk into one of the former northbound travel lanes, geometrically similar to the temporary treatment installed as part of a street improvement project, according to the DOT.
The purpose of the plan is to expand usable public space in the area, enhance user experience through the introduction of new street trees, and add distinctive lighting with twin arms to illuminate the widened sidewalk and DOT standard street furniture.
The interim space was a part of the Jamaica Now effort and received funding from the Governor’s Downtown Jamaica Revitalization Initiative, the Queens Borough President’s Office and Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans).
“During this renaissance of Downtown Jamaica it is so important that people have space to gather and engage one another. We are proud to have fought for and financially supported this build out along Parsons and Archer in partnership with local stakeholders several years ago,” said Miller. “As one of the largest transportation hubs in the nation, it’s only prudent that we have a space for folks to gather and exchange ideas and cultural experiences.”
To learn more about the open houses contact the Queens Borough DOT Commissioner’s Office by phone at (212) 839-2510 or email at aarcese@dot.nyc.gov. For accessibility accommodations, one is asked to contact the DOT before Aug. 12.
