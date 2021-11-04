The Gotham Early Music Scene, a nonprofit that promotes early music (medieval, Renaissance, Baroque and classical) is launching a concert series, the Open Gates Project, that will feature performances by women of color at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Manhattan Nov. 12, the Jamaica Performing Arts Center in Queens Nov. 13 and the Pregones Theater in the Bronx Nov. 14.
The JPAC is located at 153-10 Jamaica Ave. and its performance, along with the others, will be at 7 p.m. Tickets and more information are available at gemsny.org.
The projects co-directors are bass-baritone Joe Chappel and Michele Kennedy, a soprano. Open Gates will feature performances by 13 minority women.
“In the world of early music, it is rare that you will encounter more than one or two musicians of color,” said Chappel in a video introduction to the project.
“Our concert series is all about celebrating artists of color who are specialists in historic practice,” added Kennedy. “We want to share this extraordinary art form with broader and more diverse audiences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.