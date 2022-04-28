One suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, six counts of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief in connection with a daylight shootout in St. Albans on April 19, while a second man remains at large.
Jordan Stennett, 18, of Jamaica was caught on April 22, three days after police received a report at 12:30 p.m. that multiple shots were fired allegedly by him and another suspect near the Mr. Pawn Shop at 194-05 Linden Blvd.
Surveillance footage shows one man carrying a red bag heading toward a double-parked silver Honda Accord when two other men walk toward him.
As the first man gets closer to the car, one of the others in a gray jacket and white and black sneakers, hovers over a white SUV, parked by the Accord, while a third man walks to the back of it.
The first suspect pulls out a gun from his gray sweatpants and starts shooting at the second man. He too draws a weapon and a gun battle between the two ensues on Linden Boulevard between 194th and 195th streets.
Police have not identified whether Stennett was suspect one or suspect two.
The third man seen in the surveillance video jumps into a black Acura sedan and starts to drive off, but stops to wait for the second suspect to get in the car as the first suspect hops into his Honda Accord.
Both parties are seen driving away in the same direction toward 194th Street. The surveillance footage, which is posted at qchron.com, then shows the first suspect coming back to the scene of the crime to retrieve his red bag, which was left under the white SUV.
No injuries were reported in connection with the shootout, but the white SUV seen in the surveillance footage sustained gunfire damage, according to police.
Police are still on the lookout for the second shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the @nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
