Just as the saga of one leaning Con Edison utility pole in South Jamaica starts to come to an end, a second resident, who has elderly parents living with her, has reached out to the Chronicle and said she has one that is not only leaning toward her house, but has wires that are touching it.
“I was able to stand back on the porch and touch [the wires],” said Betty Hayes on May 12. “I contacted Con Edison regarding the poles and they came out on two occasions and I’ve never seen them come back.”
To see our previous story on a leaning utility pole go to bit.ly/3yL4p1K.
Hayes said that she called Con Edison over a year ago and the last time she spoke to a representative they said the damage to the pole, located at 120-09 Lakeview Blvd. East, was because of a woodpecker.
After being reached by the Chronicle the utility has made the poles safer and said it is waiting for an authorization to finish the job.
“There are two leaning poles on Lakeview Blvd. East. We’ve inspected the poles and will replace them for the customer,” the Con Edison spokesman said to the Chronicle via email. “We’re waiting on a permit approval to do that work.”
A representative also spoke to Hayes about the pole removal process, she said. Verizon also came to fix the wires that were leaning on her house.
“Thank you,” Hayes said to the Chronicle Wednesday. “He took pictures and tagged the pole ... He said it will be fixed in 30 days.”
Meanwhile at 160-27 120 Ave., Jacqueline Burton Waal, who raised attention about a Con Edison pole that was leaning ever closer to her home every time there was a rainstorm for two years, during a United Neighbors Civic Association meeting on March 15, told the Chronicle that the process of replacement is nearly complete.
After the Chronicle reached out to Con Edison, a crew replaced the pole on March 18, according to Waal, the vice president of the Baisley Pond Park Block Association.
Despite the new pole, wires from other utilities had to be replaced.
The Queens Chronicle reached out to Spectrum on the afternoon of May 13 and at 6:42 p.m. the company confirmed that its wiring was replaced.
“The necessary work on the pole and cabling was completed late this afternoon,” said the Spectrum spokesman. “Thanks for letting us know about this situation.”
Verizon, the last of the utilities on the pole, was also contacted on May 13.
“Once Verizon receives clearance from the New York City Department of Transportation to proceed on site via the DOT’s permitting process, Verizon will complete its portion of the on-site work,” said a Verizon spokesman via email on May 14.
Waal thanked the Chronicle for staying on top of the issue and said she is looking forward to the process being finalized.
