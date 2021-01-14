One dead, three critical in Queens Village apartment

An elderly man is dead and three more people have been hospitalized after being discovered by police in their Queens Village apartment.
An emotionally disturbed man believed to be a relative of the four victims has been hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation, according to Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny of the NYPD’s Detective Bureau.
Speaking at a press conference Thursday morning outside 221-15 Hempstead Ave., Kenny said officers from the 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call just before 6:30 a.m. reporting an emotionally disturbed person.
“Upon arrival, officers encountered a male in the hallway who was acting incoherently,’ Kenny said. “He made a statement that he had injured somebody inside the apartment.”
NYPD Emergency Services Unit personnel entering the apartment found a man in his 70s lying on the bathroom floor apparently suffering from multiple stab wounds. Three more people — a woman in her 70s, a man in his 30s and a young woman — were found unconscious on a mattress in the living room.
The reason was not clear. Kenny said none showed any outward signs of trauma.
The elderly man, believed to be the suspect’s father, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. The three victims found in the living room are believed to be the suspect’s mother and brother, and the brother’s wife.
The FDNY in an email said all three were transported to area hospitals in critical condition. An FDNY HazMat team was dispatched to the scene.
Kenny said firefighters determined that there were no elevated carbon monoxide levels in the apartment, and that air samples collected by ESU personnel showed no irregularities.
Kenny said the apartment had no prior history of any kind with the NYPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.