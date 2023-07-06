An employee of the city Department of Environmental Protection was killed early Thursday morning in a car crash in Richmond Hill while on duty.
At approximately 2:35 a.m., two DEP employees were driving eastbound on Atlantic Avenue in a city vehicle, said police. They were struck by a Mercedes-Benz sedan that was driving southbound on Lefferts Boulevard.
The force of the collision caused the city vehicle to flip onto its side, according to police. The passenger was ejected from the car upon impact.
He was later pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. The driver, who was examined at the scene, suffered minor injuries, authorities said.
The driver of the Mercedes is being treated for minor injuries at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, they added.
DEP Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala lamented the loss of life in a written statement provided to the Chronicle.
“DEP is devastated this morning after one of our own was killed on-duty last night when the DEP truck he was riding in was hit by a car. His co-worker, who was driving, suffered minor injuries,” he wrote. “Like so many of our employees, these two sewer maintenance workers were serving our city by ensuring that critical city operations run effectively 24/7. Our hearts go out to the family and our profound gratitude goes out to both men for their service to our city.”
Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.
