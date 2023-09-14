The road to legal marijuana consumption in the Big Apple remains a bumpy one.
The state announced on Tuesday its plan to expand the cannabis market via its final approval of adult-use regulations, which would culminate in the launch of general licensing on Oct. 24, but a senior official’s departure from the Office of Cannabis Management on the heels of an anti-pot lawsuit from Aug. 25 may prevent the agency from hitting its target goal.
To date, there are 16 marijuana shops out of the 100 that were expected to open this summer, according to the Albany Times Union. Cannabis became legal in 2021. The state has fallen short of its objective, and an earlier complaint filed by military veterans claiming the state is giving preferential treatment to individuals who were justice-involved led to an injunction, preventing all but 23 people who were already in the process of becoming licensed prior to Aug. 7 from opening stores in the near future, according to multiple reports.
Axel Bernabe, the now former chief of staff and senior policy director at the OCM, who stepped down from his role on Tuesday, was responsible for crafting the licenses. He also designed the regulations for the general licensing program, reported Gothamist.
“OCM appreciates his hard work in setting the foundation for an equitable and accessible #NYcannabis market,” tweeted the agency. “We wish him the best luck in his next endeavors.”
As for the most recent lawsuit that was filed by the Cannabis Impact Prevention Coalition, the Cannabis Industry Victims Seeking Justice and individual plaintiffs against Gov. Hochul and state cannabis agencies, the people involved claim that the dispensing of marijuana in New York is in violation of the federal Controlled Substances Act, the Food and Drug Act and New York Finance Law Section 123.
“In an Orwellian change of terms, formerly convicted drug criminals are now referred to by the state as ‘social equity entrepreneurs’ and marijuana trafficking operations are now ‘dispensaries,’” said George Hritz, the plaintiffs’ attorney.
The lawsuit seeks a declaratory judgment and an injunction to stop the state from financing marijuana stores.
