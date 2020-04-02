The office of state Sen. James Sanders Jr. last week delivered meals to the NYPD precincts in his district.
At top, Lisa George, Sanders’ office manager, sets out buffet pans at the 113th Precinct in South Jamaica.
In the center, Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro, commander of the 103rd Precinct, left, and some of his officers greet George outside the Jamaica precinct.
Above, George, second from right and community volunteer Randy Hall, right, deliver trays to the 105th Precinct station house in Queens Village.
