Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two incidents of stealing that took place in Southeast Queens last Thursday morning.
At around 5:30 a.m., a man with a beard and a backwards baseball cap burglarized a home in Springfield Gardens.
The NYPD says he gained entry to the location near 184th Street and 146th Road through a front window. Once inside, he stole $100 cash and three debit cards from a 48-year-old female resident’s purse before fleeing in an unknown direction.
Later that day, he attempted to make a $30 purchase with one of the cards.
The woman and three other residents were home and asleep at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.
Later that morning, two unknown individuals pushed to the ground and robbed a 72-year-old woman in Jamaica.
Police say the victim was walking at the corner of 106th Avenue and Merrick Boulevard at around 10 a.m., when two individuals wearing hoods approached her from behind and pushed her down. They proceeded to steal a cell phone, $200 cash and a credit card before fleeing on foot down 106th Avenue.
The woman sustained bruising and swelling, but refused medical attention on the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public may also submit tips on nypdcrimestoppers.com, by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are confidential.
