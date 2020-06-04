The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating two men wanted for seven burglaries or attempts that have taken place within two blocks of the intersection of Francis Lewis Boulevard and Hillside Avenue since April 6.
Six of the incidents took place in the 105th Precinct, which is on the eastern side of Francis Lewis, and one was in the 103rd, which is on the western side.
The first incident took place on Monday, April 6, at approximately 8 p.m. at the Rajdhani Indian Restaurant at 206-12 Hillside Ave. Police said the burglars gained entry by forcing open a rear roll-down gate. Once inside, they disabled the surveillance cameras and removed $18,000, an electric bike, several bottles of liquor and kitchen utensils.
The second crime occurred just over 28 hours later in the same row of businesses just after midnight on April 8 at Sweeterman’s Pasties Restaurant located at 206-04 Hillside Ave. They got in by forcing open the rear door. They disconnected the cameras and took $4,000, two cash registers and a safe.
On April 20, at about noon, they broke into the neighboring Fara Viala Beauty Salon at 206-22 Hillside through the back door. Once inside, they stole $400, hair care products, hair care utensils and electrical appliances.
Just after midnight on April 26 the thieves moved two blocks west, crossing into Hollis and the 103rd Precinct when they struck at the Metro PCS store at 204-18 Hillside, again going through the rear door. They damaged wires to the security system and proceeded to take 17 cell phones worth $9,700 and $300 in cash. Video can be seen on qchron.com.
They moved back into Queens Village and two blocks south on Francis Lewis Boulevard on the morning of May 3, hitting three sites in one building between 12:50 and 1:10 a.m., first breaking through a glass rear door at Papa John’s Pizza at 89-53 Francis Lewis, Blvd., stealing two bicycles and cash.
They also attempted to break into the neighboring House of Prayer Church, damaging the locks but did not get inside. The duo also was unsuccessful in attempting to break into the adjacent Lexington Nail Salon.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
