Police want the public’s help in identifying a teen suspect who they believe to be armed and who is wanted in connection with robbing two younger boys in Jamaica last month.
The suspect was described as either 15 or 16 years old, male and of medium complexion, said the NYPD.
At the intersection of 146th Street and 101st Avenue, the suspect allegedly approached a 13-year-old on Feb. 14 at approximately 4 p.m. and asked for his money and sweatshirt, according to authorities. Afterwards, he simulated as though he had a firearm inside of his sweatshirt and threatened to shoot the victim.
The suspect then allegedly fled eastbound on Liberty Avenue with the younger boy’s sweatshirt and $14, leaving the victim unharmed, according to police.
A second boy, 12, was robbed of his cell phone three days later at 7 a.m. at Tuskegee Airmen Way and Sutphin Boulevard after the suspect first asked to use his phone and later demanded it after he displayed an object that appeared to be a firearm, authorities said. The suspect fled northbound on Sutphin Boulevard after the 12-year-old complied and left the boy unharmed.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-8477.
