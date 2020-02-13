NYPD’s 2020 Prom Drive

The NYPD’s Patrol Borough Queens South command is accepting donations of new or slightly used suits, dress shoes and accessories to help young men in high school prepare for their proms this spring.

The 2020 Prom Drive is also seeking donations of shirts and belts to help make prom night just a little bit extra special.

Donations can be dropped at any Community Affairs Office of any precinct in Queens South. They include:

• 100th Precinct, 92-24 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Rockaway Park;

• 101st Precinct, 16-12 Mott Ave., Far Rockaway;

• 102nd Precinct, 87-34 118 St., Richmond Hill;

• 103rd Precinct, 168-02 91 Ave., Jamaica;

• 105th Precinct, 92-08 222 St., Queens Village;

• 106th Precinct, 103-53 101 St., Ozone Park;

• 107th Precinct, 71-01 Parsons Blvd., Flushing; and

• 113th Precinct, 167-02 Baisley Blvd., Jamaica. Further information is available at (917) 681-5426.