NYPD Community Affairs, the outreach division of the department, will host its fourth Camping in the Park event on Aug. 12 at Baisley Pond Park in Jamaica.
The free all-night camping event for youths, which parents must attend, starts at 5 p.m., according to Det. Tanya Duhaney of Patrol Borough Queens South.
The event will feature conversations between the young people and police officers from the 103rd, 105th and 113th precincts, according to Duhaney. It will also have games, music, food and informational pamphlets and courses.
“They can expect to have a night of education, officer and community conversations and team-building activities,” said Duhaney. “There will be tug-of-war, relay races and dance competitions.”
Kids are also going to learn CPR and fire safety, according to Duhaney.
“I also requested the smoke house to participate so our kids can learn how to come out of a fire if they are ever in a position of being in one,” said Duhaney. “Southeast Queens has had a lot of fires.”
The city’s Department of Sanitation will be participating in the event for the first time, according to Duhaney.
“They will be teaching our children the values and benefits of recycling,” said the detective. “They should have the sanitation trucks come out.”
This will also be the first year the event included the Jamaica Community Partnership, a coalition of stakeholders from throughout the Greater Jamaica region who aim to support residents by providing resources, creating new opportunities and serving as a lifeline for the community, according to the organization’s website.
The FDNY, which will be providing the smoke house, a fire simulator, will be returning to the event along with the Parks Department.
“A tool that we use to educate people of all ages specifically children is our Smoke House,” said Jim Long, a spokesman for the FDNY. “This tool is designed like a home [or] apartment and identifies dangers in the home when you’re not fire safe. We have the ability to produce a light smoke condition (i.e. Hollywood smoke) that the participants can crawl through.”
The simulated fire and smoke condition is safe and not harmful to those exposed, according to the FDNY.
Also making a comeback is the Black Forest Group, a group that helps to organize outdoor activities and encourage youth to embrace nature in their lives, according to the organization’s social media.
Individuals, friends or family attending must bring their own tent for the overnight camping event.
For more information contact Duhaney at (917) 353-0149.
